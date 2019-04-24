Pet Expo & Show is this weekend at Eastwood Complex

NILES — The 2019 Northeast Ohio Pet Expo Show & Sale is set for Saturday and Sunday at the Eastwood Complex. The expo will be at the former Kmart building on state Route 46.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

This event is also a fundraiser for many of the local animal charities and rescues who will be there.

Among the festivities will be the pet fashion show at 2 p.m. Sunday. There will be pony rides and coloring contests for the children. Pets will be offered for sale, rescue and adoption. There also will be a free workshop and demonstrations on how your pet can be unleashed at all times.

Appearing this weekend will be Doris Straka, animal communicator from Cleveland.

Admission is $5 for adults and children under 12 and pets are free. For information call 330-518-7794.