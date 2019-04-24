UPDATE | Man charged with abducting son released from jail

WARREN — James Stennett, 20, whose fight with the mother of his infant son on Thursday led to an Amber Alert, will apparently make bond and be released from the Trumbull County jail today after a judge ruled he is not a threat to himself or others.

Judge Thomas Gysegem ruled during Stennett's first hearing Friday that Stennett would be held in jail without eligibility to make bond until after he was evaluated for his mental health.

Stennett's mother answered the question from a court official at the end of the hearing by saying she would be posting Stennet's $2,500 bond and getting him out of jail.

She and the mother of his child declined to comment on the case when they left the court building later. Another media outlet reported that the baby's mother had contacted them and indicated the police report on the incident contained inaccuracies. But she declined to comment on that to The Vindicator.

Stennett is charged with misdemeanor domestic violence and interference with custody after police said Stennett took the boy from the home he shared with the baby’s mother, 19, about 1:20 p.m. Thursday while threatening to shoot police if they tried to take the boy.

The boy and Stennett were found in good condition in another part of Warren that evening.

The police report says Stennett threw the baby's mother down and started to choke her after she accidentally hit him with pieces of glass from the storm door to her home on Hazelwood Avenue Southeast. It is not known whether they lived there together, but the police report gave that as Stinnett's address.

A large group of young people attended the hearing, but they said they did not want to comment on the case.