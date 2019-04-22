Youngstown firefighters at scene of apartment fire
YOUNGSTOWN — City firefighters are on the scene of a fire at an 816 Plazaview Court apartment building.
It appears there are no injuries and the fire is out.
YOUNGSTOWN — City firefighters are on the scene of a fire at an 816 Plazaview Court apartment building.
It appears there are no injuries and the fire is out.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.