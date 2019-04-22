Windham Schools superintendent accused in sex case


April 22, 2019 at 11:37a.m.

RAVENNA — A preliminary hearing of May 31 has been set for an Austintown woman who is on leave as superintendent of Windham Schools on charges of having sex with a minor.

Laura Amero, 35, was arraigned today in Portage County Common Pleas Court on two counts of sexual battery, two counts of attempted sexual battery and two counts of intimidation of a victim or witness to a crime.

The charges were filed by Windham police, according to court records.

