Windham Schools superintendent accused in sex case

RAVENNA — A preliminary hearing of May 31 has been set for an Austintown woman who is on leave as superintendent of Windham Schools on charges of having sex with a minor.

Laura Amero, 35, was arraigned today in Portage County Common Pleas Court on two counts of sexual battery, two counts of attempted sexual battery and two counts of intimidation of a victim or witness to a crime.

The charges were filed by Windham police, according to court records.