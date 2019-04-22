Trial resumes today in 2017 shooting death case
YOUNGSTOWN — Testimony has resumed today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court before Judge Anthony Donofrio in the aggravated murder trial of Dashonti Baker, 26, of Millet Avenue.
Baker is accused of the June 23, 2017, shooting death of Rae'venna Faircloth-Thomas, 24, who was found shot to death in an SUV on Oneta Street.
Jurors are hearing from crime scene personnel this morning.
