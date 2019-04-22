UPDATE | Steely Dan coming to the amphitheater Aug. 27

YOUNGSTOWN — Steely Dan will come to the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre on Aug. 27.

Tickets are $52.50, $62.50, $99.50, $129.50 and $175 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-3000 and at the Covelli Centre box office.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers are among the national acts that will play the downtown amphitheater, which will open on June 14.

Founded in 1972, Steely Dan has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide and helped define the soundtrack of the ’70s with hits such as “Reelin’ in the Years,” “Rikki Don’t Lose That Number,” “F.M.,” “Peg,” “Hey Nineteen,” “Deacon Blues” and “Babylon Sisters,” from their seven platinum albums issued between 1972 and 1980.

In 2000, they released the multi-Grammy winning (including “Album of the Year”) “Two Against Nature,” and followed it in 2003 with “Everything Must Go.”

The act was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001.