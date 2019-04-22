Registered sex offender arrested for soliciting in Boardman

BOARDMAN — A registered sex offender was arrested Thursday after attempting to solicit an 18-year-old for sex in the parking lot of Home Savings and Loan April 12, according to police reports.

The victim told the police that James Allen, 38, of Youngstown, asked him if he was interested in paying Allen for “favors.” When the victim declined, Allen asked if he knew of “any boys his age that would be interested.”

According to the reports, Allen is a registered sex offender on parole for importuning a 14-year-old.

Allen’s parole requested that Allen be transported to Mahoning County jail. The report was forwarded to Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Division.

Boardman police arrested him on charges of soliciting in prostitution Thursday.