Poland man arrested for making and having child porn

POLAND — A Poland man was arrested Saturday after being accused of recording obscene videos of his wife’s 11-year-old daughter, according to police reports.

Nathan Clinger, 32, was arrested on charges of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Clinger’s wife found videos on his phone of her daughter getting changed and using the bathroom, according to the reports.

Clinger is scheduled to appear in Struthers Municipal Court at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.