Murder trial continues for Dashonti Baker

YOUNGSTOWN — A member of the city police department’s crime lab testified in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court about efforts to keep a June 2017 murder scene on the West Side dry.

Today, patrolman Greg Miller described how officers, supervisors and others held umbrellas and tarps and blankets over an SUV that contained the body of Rae’venne Faircloth-Thomas, 24, who was shot to death about 12:30 p.m. June 23, 2017, on Oneta Street.

Dashonti Baker, 26, of Millet Avenue, is charged with aggravated murder in her death. Trial in his case began last week before Judge Anthony Donofrio. A co-defendant, Barraya Hickson, 26, pleaded guilty last week to a charge of obstruction of justice.

