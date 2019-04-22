Man with shirt over his face robs Warren BP station

WARREN — A BP gas station, 1290 E. Market St., was robbed by a male wearing a shirt over his face at 5:30 a.m. today. He fled on foot after getting cash from two cash registers.

An employee showed a police officer surveillance video of the robbery showing a man wearing baggy light gray sweatpants, dark shoes or boots, a dark blue hooded jacket with an emblem on the front upper breast and an emblem or logo on the back.

The man ordered the clerk to give him the money and said "don't let me hurt you." The report does not mention a weapon.

Police located a dark colored tee shirt tied in a knot on the ground on Grant Street just south and west of the gas station that they believe was over the suspect's face.

Police did not find the suspect.