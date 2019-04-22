Man faces charges after found unconscious at gas station

YOUNGSTOWN — A man found passed out in a car by police late Saturday at a West Side gas station was cited for having weapons while intoxicated after officers discovered a .40-caliber handgun in the man’s car and two separate loaded magazines of ammunition.

Reports said an officer was at the Circle K about 10 p.m. Saturday when he saw a car with tinted windows pull up to a gas pump and turn off the engine. However, after no one got out of the car for a long period of time, the officer went over to check on the driver, reports said.

Reports said the driver, Dwayne Fields, 22, of Youngstown, was asleep and it took officers several minutes to wake up and open the window. He had a bag of marijuana next to him, the inside of the car smelled of marijuana and Fields smelled of suspected alcohol, reports said.

Reports said officers found the gun between the driver’s seat and the center console. It was loaded with an extended magazine that had 22 rounds, reports said. Reports said another magazine with 12 rounds was also found.