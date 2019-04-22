Mahoning sheriff’s department mourns colleague

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday “with a heavy heart” that 35-year deputy William “Bubba” Walker has died.

Walker was assigned to an environmental crimes investigative unit, according to a Twitter post from the department Monday afternoon.

Walker was also a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

“Please join us in extending prayers to his family [and law enforcement] family. He will be truly missed,” the post reads.