Kraft Heinz CEO stepping down, Patricio named successor


April 22, 2019 at 9:52a.m.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kraft Heinz says CEO Bernardo Hees will step down from the post and be succeeded by Miguel Patricio in July.

Patricio worked in various roles at Anheuser-Busch InBev over 20 years, including serving as chief marketing officer. He’s also worked at companies including Philip Morris, The Coca-Cola Co. and Johnson & Johnson.

In February Kraft Heinz disclosed an investigation by federal regulators and said that it would slash the value of its Oscar Mayer brands by a $15.4 billion.

