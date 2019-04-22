Kids, adults take part in Great American Cleanup for Earth Day

WARREN — Seven children from Eagle's Christian Preschool and Daycare on North Park Avenue and the school's administrator joined several county employees and staff of the Geauga Trumbull Solid Waste District today next to Courthouse Square to kick off the Great American Cleanup on Earth Day.

The kids and adults wore protective gloves, vests and garbage vests with special "litter grabbers" to clean up the area along Veteran's Memorial Riverwalk, the Log Cabin and Trumbull County Veteran's Memorial.

"If you don't pick up trash and some dogs come over here and they are homeless, and they eat it, they will die," Amaris James, 7, said after filling up the bottom of her garbage bag.