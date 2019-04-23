Great American Cleanup comes to Warren

WARREN — Seven children from Eagle’s Christian Preschool and Daycare on North Park Avenue and the school’s administrator joined the staff of the Geauga Trumbull Solid Waste District and several county and city employees today to kick off the Great American Cleanup.

The kids and others picked up trash along Veteran’s Memorial Riverwalk and near the log cabin and Trumbull County Veteran’s Memorial across from Courthouse Square.

But 1,700 volunteers on 28 teams have committed to cleaning up other areas in the county over the coming month as part of the cleanup, now in its 28th year.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com