Patrol continues probe of Howland crash; 2 hurt seriously

Staff report

HOWLAND

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Warren Post continues to investigate a two-vehicle head-on crash that occurred Friday at 2:13 p.m. on North River Road east of Larchmont Avenue in which two people were seriously injured.

Kyle B. Munson, 30, of Warren, was eastbound on North River Road when he traveled left of center and struck a westbound vehicle driven by Betty Geiwitz, 75, of North Bloomfield, according to OSHP troopers.

Geiwitz and a passenger in her vehicle, Annette Maraczi, 68, of Cortland, were transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital where they were listed in critical condition.

Munson was not injured in the crash.