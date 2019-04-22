Driver bolts after car flips over in Poland

Staff report

POLAND

Troopers of the Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol continued to search Sunday afternoon for a driver who fled the scene of a crash on foot after his vehicle hit a utility pole and flipped over on South Avenue near East Western Reserve Road in Beaver Township just before 4 a.m. that day.

That portion of South was closed between Western Reserve and Woodworth Road until about 10 a.m. while Ohio Edison repaired the pole.