Driver bolts after car flips over in Poland
Staff report
POLAND
Troopers of the Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol continued to search Sunday afternoon for a driver who fled the scene of a crash on foot after his vehicle hit a utility pole and flipped over on South Avenue near East Western Reserve Road in Beaver Township just before 4 a.m. that day.
That portion of South was closed between Western Reserve and Woodworth Road until about 10 a.m. while Ohio Edison repaired the pole.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.