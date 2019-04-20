Trumbull tourism bureau issues new visitors' guide

WARREN — Did you know Trumbull County has the oldest general store in Ohio? (the End of the Commons in Mesopotamia, built in 1840)

Or the oldest running racetrack in Ohio and the United States? (Sharon Speedway, now 90 years old, in Hartford Township)

These are a few of the facts highlighted in this year’s newly released Trumbull County Visitors Guide, which will be available at Interstate 80 service plazas and local visitor and lodging sites, as well as the tourism bureau office on Mahoning Avenue downtown.

For the complete story, read Saturday's Vindicator and Vindy.com