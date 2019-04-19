Testimony continues today in 2017 fatal shooting case

YOUNGSTOWN — Testimony continues today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court in the aggravated murder trial of Dashonti Baker, 26, of Millet Avenue.

Baker is accused in the June 23, 2017, shooting death of Rae'venna Faircloth-Thomas, 24, who was found shot six times in an SUV on Oneta Street.

Jurors are viewing pictures of the SUV and victim taken by Detective Sgt. D.P. Scott of the Youngstown Police Department Crime Lab.

Jurors were shown the victim as well as shell casings found where she was sitting and a .40-caliber handgun that belonged to Faircloth-Thomas.

She had a concealed carry permit that was also found in the SUV.