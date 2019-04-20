Teen burned in Milton mobile home fire


April 19, 2019 at 11:13a.m.

MILTON — A 13-year-old suffered burns to his back and ears after a fire about 1:20 a.m. today destroyed a mobile home.

Township fire Chief Harold Maynard said the mobile home on Azelea Drive is a total loss, as was a car that was parked next to it. A second car was also heavily damaged, Maynard said.

Maynard said the boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The cause is listed as undetermined as an investigation continues with help from the state Fire Marshal’s Office, Maynard said.

