Teen burned in Milton mobile home fire
MILTON — A 13-year-old suffered burns to his back and ears after a fire about 1:20 a.m. today destroyed a mobile home.
Township fire Chief Harold Maynard said the mobile home on Azelea Drive is a total loss, as was a car that was parked next to it. A second car was also heavily damaged, Maynard said.
Maynard said the boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The cause is listed as undetermined as an investigation continues with help from the state Fire Marshal’s Office, Maynard said.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.