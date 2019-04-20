Springfield voters to decide renewal income tax fate in May


April 19, 2019 at 10:55p.m.

NEW MIDDLETOWN — Springfield community voters will decide in the May primary election whether to approve a 1 percent, 5-year renewal income tax for Springfield Local Schools.

The renewal income tax will raise about $2,167,000 annually.

It will be used for general fund operating expenses such as salaries and benefits, utilities, maintenance and repair, supplies (classroom, custodial, maintenance, bus, etc.) and any other expense necessary to operate the school, said Thomas Yazvac, superintendent.

