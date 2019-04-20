UPDATE | Power restored to Warren residents

WARREN — Power has been restored to all the Trumbull County residences that had lost power earlier this evening.

About 5:30 p.m. today, there had been more than 4,800 power outages in Trumbull County, with the highest concentration in Warren.

At 8:30 p.m., 2,800 residences had been without power.

An Ohio Edison representative said the outage was from the weather.

8:35 p.m.

WARREN — More than 2,800 Warren residences are still without power as of 8:30 p.m., according to the Ohio Edison website.

The earlier power outages in Howland and Weathersfield have mostly been resolved, with both townships reporting less than five power outages.

Power restoration should be complete by 11 p.m. in Warren, the Ohio Edison website said.

An Ohio Edison representative said the outage is from the weather, and crews are on the scene working to restore power.

6:12 p.m.

WARREN — There are more than 4,800 power outages in Trumbull County as of 6:10 p.m. today, according to the Ohio Edison website.

Warren has the highest concentration of power outages, with 3,633 reported outages.

Howland is the next highest, with 1,044 reported outages.

Weathersfield reported 150 outages.

Liberty, Niles and Warren Township reported five or less outages.

An Ohio Edison representative said the outage is from the weather, and crews are on the scene working to restore power.

Power restoration should be complete by 8:30 p.m., the Ohio Edison website said.