Ramp at state Routes 11, 82 shut down after crash
VIENNA — The southbound exit ramp to state Route 11 from eastbound Route 82 was being shut down this morning because of an 8:47 a.m. semi-tractor trailer roll over.
The Trumbull County 911 center said the driver was trapped in the truck.
The driver involved complained of a "large lump on the head" and arm pain, according to the 911 center.
