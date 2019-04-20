Police seeking suspect armed and dangerous in Vienna

VIENNA — Trumbull County 911 dispatch is asking residents to lock their doors and windows, and to stay in place while police pursue a suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.

Dispatch said officers are searching in a wooded area by Niles Vienna Road and Scoville North Road, near the former Candywood Golf Club.

The suspect ran away after realizing he had an active warrant after a traffic stop. Dispatch said he has a history of drug abuse and having weapons.

There is a police dog tracking him. The Ohio State Patrol along with Vienna, Weathersfield and Niles police departments are assisting.