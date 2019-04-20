Police seeking suspect armed and dangerous in Vienna
VIENNA — Trumbull County 911 dispatch is asking residents to lock their doors and windows, and to stay in place while police pursue a suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.
Dispatch said officers are searching in a wooded area by Niles Vienna Road and Scoville North Road, near the former Candywood Golf Club.
The suspect ran away after realizing he had an active warrant after a traffic stop. Dispatch said he has a history of drug abuse and having weapons.
There is a police dog tracking him. The Ohio State Patrol along with Vienna, Weathersfield and Niles police departments are assisting.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.