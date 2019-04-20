Ohio's unemployment rates drops in March

COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from February to March.

State officials on Friday said the unemployment rate was 4.4 percent in March, compared with 4.6 percent the previous month. Ohio's unemployment rate stood at 4.5 percent in March 2018.

The national rate was 3.8 percent in March, unchanged from February, and down from 4 percent in March 2018.

The state Job and Family Services Department says Ohio's nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased by 6,300 jobs from February to March.

The agency reports gains in educational and health services; leisure and hospitality; professional and business services, financial activities; other services; and information exceeded losses in trade, transportation and utilities.

Manufacturing saw a decrease of 2,400 jobs in March while the construction sector gained 2,500 jobs.