Hundreds attend Good Friday breakfast at downtown Y

YOUNGSTOWN — Whether you are as virtuous as Mother Teresa or as reviled as the serial killer Ted Bundy, God shows no favoritism in his love for you, a local pastor contends.

“The reality is that we are all on this side of a sudden, eternal chasm. To God, we are all the same,” the Rev. Joy Chickonoski said during her keynote address for Friday morning’s annual Good Friday Breakfast Service at the YMCA of Youngstown, 17 N. Champion St., downtown.

Sponsoring the two-hour gathering was the YMCA’s 17-member Spiritual Emphasis Committee.

For the complete story, read Saturday's Vindicator and Vindy.com