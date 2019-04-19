Warren family mourns fourth tragic death

WARREN — The family of Anthony J. Blackwell, who was killed April 11 on West Market Street when his car was hit from behind as he sat at a traffic light, has seen more than its share of tragedy.

After today’s preliminary hearing in Warren Municipal Court for Joseph L. Myers, the man police say caused the accident, Blackwell’s sister briefly talked about Myers, her brother Anthony, 34, of North Park Avenue, and three of her other brothers who died suddenly.

The sister, who only gave her name as “T Blackwell,” said Anthony’s death is a terrible loss. “He has three beautiful girls. It’s a tragedy.”

For the complete story, read Friday's Vindicator and Vindy.com