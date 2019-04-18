Walmart reports three thefts to Boardman PD
BOARDMAN — Walmart on Doral Drive reported three thefts Wednesday that occurred over the weekend, according to police reports.
The loss prevention employee saw surveillance footage of a suspect concealing shotgun ammunition and walking out of the store Saturday morning.
The employee also told police that she observed two suspects attempt to steal $564.13 worth of merchandise Sunday night. She was able to detain one of the suspects. Due to the storm, police were not able to respond.
In a third incident Sunday night, a suspect attempted to steal two jumpstart packs. The employee was able to recover one, but the suspect refused to cooperate and left.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.