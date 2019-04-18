Walmart reports three thefts to Boardman PD

BOARDMAN — Walmart on Doral Drive reported three thefts Wednesday that occurred over the weekend, according to police reports.

The loss prevention employee saw surveillance footage of a suspect concealing shotgun ammunition and walking out of the store Saturday morning.

The employee also told police that she observed two suspects attempt to steal $564.13 worth of merchandise Sunday night. She was able to detain one of the suspects. Due to the storm, police were not able to respond.

In a third incident Sunday night, a suspect attempted to steal two jumpstart packs. The employee was able to recover one, but the suspect refused to cooperate and left.