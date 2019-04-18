Trumbull 911 issues Ambert Alert for missing child
WARREN — The Trumbull County 911 Center has issued an Amber Alert because of the abduction of a boy, 2 months old, from her home on Hazelwood Avenue at 1:20 p.m. today.
The missing child is Jasper Stennett. The child is a white boy, 20 inches tall, 11 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and blue/yellow pants.
The suspect's name is James Stennett, a white male, 20. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 142 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes. No clothing description was available.
The vehicle involved is a gold 2005 Buick Rendezvous with an Ohio plate number HQN8371.
Call or dial 911 if you see the child, the suspect or the vehicle. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law-enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.