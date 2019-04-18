Trumbull 911 issues Ambert Alert for missing child

WARREN — The Trumbull County 911 Center has issued an Amber Alert because of the abduction of a boy, 2 months old, from her home on Hazelwood Avenue at 1:20 p.m. today.

The missing child is Jasper Stennett. The child is a white boy, 20 inches tall, 11 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and blue/yellow pants.

The suspect's name is James Stennett, a white male, 20. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 142 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes. No clothing description was available.

The vehicle involved is a gold 2005 Buick Rendezvous with an Ohio plate number HQN8371.

Call or dial 911 if you see the child, the suspect or the vehicle. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law-enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.