St. E's sponsors free shred day on Monday
YOUNGSTOWN — St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, 1044 Belmont Ave., will host a shred day from 8 to 10 a.m. April 22 to allow local residents to shred personal documents free of charge.
All materials will be transported in locked containers to Allshred Services’ facility where it will be shredded. Only paper items will be accepted.
