MUELLER REPORT | Local politicos respond to today's release

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan said the redacted Mueller report “proves once again that the Russian government interfered in the 2016 election” to help Republican Donald Trump while U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson said it “very clearly indicated there was no collusion and no obstruction between” Trump or his campaign and Russia.

Ryan of Howland, D-13th, and Johnson of Marietta, R-6th, made the statements today without reading the full 400-plus-page report.

“Now that the Trump-Russia ‘collusion delusion’ has finally been put to rest, the American people deserve to know how this mess started and who was behind it,” Johnson said.

Ryan said he supports continued investigations into what the Mueller report found “and get to the bottom of what happened in the 2016 election and if President Trump obstructed justice.”