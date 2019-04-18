Man charged with reckless homicide now free on bond

WARREN — Ryan M. Daniels Sr., 28, of Bonnie Brae Avenue S.W., is free on bond but under house arrest after his arraignment last week on charges in the death of Britney A. Mazanec, 33, of Niles.

She died after being shot while driving away from the Hideaway Lounge on Youngstown Road in Niles early Feb. 24.

Judge Ronald Rice of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court ordered that Daniels’ bond be reduced from $1 million to $100,000. At the hearing, Daniels pleaded not guilty to reckless homicide, involuntary manslaughter and illegal possession of a firearm in liquor permit premises.

Daniels posted bond and was released from the county jail last Friday. He is ordered to have no contact with Mazanec’s family.

A Niles police detective testified at a preliminary hearing in Niles Municipal Court that he believes Daniels shot Mazanec accidentally. He said Daniels was holding a gun and apparently trying to get Mazanec’s attention by slapping the window of her car as she drove away from the tavern after a confrontation involving Mazanec’s friend and another woman.

Meanwhile, Michael R. Watson, 40, of Youngstown-Warren Road in Warren, who operated the Hideaway Lounge at the time of the shooting death, pleaded no contest and was found guilty last week of three counts of misdemeanor failing to have a valid liquor permit.

Niles police said the Hideaway’s liquor license had expired nearly six months before the fatal shooting.

Niles Municipal Court Judge Chris Shaker permanently banned Watson from owning or operating a liquor establishment in Niles, McDonald or Weathersfield. Jail time was suspended, but Watson was placed on probation for one year and ordered to pay fines, costs and probation fees of $1,490.