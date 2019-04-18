Brookfield trustees to meet Friday
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP — The Brookfield board of trustees will have a special meeting to hire a seasonal cemetery employee and approve purchase of a bay door for Fire Station 18 at 9:45 a.m. Friday at the fire department, 774 state Route 7.
The meeting will be followed by a short ceremony awarding the Traffic Safety grant to the fire department.
