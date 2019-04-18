Boardman woman sentenced for fraud

COLUMBUS — A Boardman woman was sentenced to six months in prison Thursday in Franklin County Common Pleas Court after being convicted by a jury in February of Medicaid fraud and theft.

Attorney General Dave Yost said Carla Clark, 54, must also serve three years of probation. Clark was the operations manager of Caregivers Home Health when a review of the company’s 2015 Medicaid billings found $40,513 in services not provided to a patient.

The same patient also was billed for $22,667 for services provided by an unlicensed nurse. That nurse, Carla Edmonds, 47, received a suspended jail sentence of six months after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of theft.

The company’s providers agreement was suspended after Clark was indicted in November 2017.