Baker murder trial underway in Mahoning County

YOUNGSTOWN — Prosecutors said in opening statements in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court that Dashonti Baker killed Rae’venna Faircloth-Thomas nearly two years ago because of a property dispute.

Baker, 26, is charged with aggravated murder for the death of Faircloth-Thomas, 24, who was found shot six times inside an SUV on Oneta Street on the West Side on June 23, 2017.

Jury selection began Monday before Judge Anthony Donofrio.

For the complete story, read Friday's Vindicator and Vindy.com