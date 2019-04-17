Gun found during Youngstown search

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a man arrested on a weapons charge Tuesday morning told police the gun they found was left a vacant house two years ago.

Lakeethia Robinson, 41, of Hillman Street, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Parole agents and police found a .32-caliber pistol in a duffel bag about 11 a.m. while doing a home search of the home along with three rounds of .38-caliber ammunition. Police also found a crack pipe and two marijuana pipes, reports said.

The gun was not loaded but it did have a round in the chamber, reports said.