Doctor's dosing prompts Ohio to eye more hospital regulation

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — State officials are considering how Ohio might increase regulation of hospitals following allegations that a doctor ordered excessive painkiller doses for dozens of patients who then died.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine tells The Columbus Dispatch it makes no sense that Ohio is the only state that doesn't license general hospitals. It does require such facilities to be inspected and accredited every three years. Certain parts, such as maternity wards, are licensed.

An Ohio Hospital Association spokesman says the existing regulations are overwhelming and discussion about changes should consider whether the issues involved already are addressed.

That discussion follows the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System's disclosure of excessive dosing by now-fired Dr. William Husel (HYOO'-suhl).

In response to lawsuits, Husel's lawyer denied Husel negligently or intentionally caused patients' deaths.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com