Arson ruled in Youngstown fire

YOUNGSTOWN — Arson has been ruled in a fire that heavily damaged a vacant 745 E. Florida Ave. home about 9:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Reports said it is the second time firefighters have been called to the house. An earlier fire damaged the garage and back of the home, reports said.

The first firefighters on the scene found heavy smoke and flames, reports said.

Damage is listed at $8,000. There were no injuries.