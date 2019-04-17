Ryan, Johnson file finance reports
YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, who is running for president and re-election to the House next year, has only $67,192 in his congressional campaign fund.
What he’s raised for his presidential bid is not being disclosed by that campaign and won’t be for a few more months.
Ryan, of Howland, D-13th, also reported raising $73,939 and spending $124,941 for his House campaign during the first three months of the year, according to his latest filing with the Federal Election Commission.
In comparison to the $67,192 in Ryan’s congressional fund as of March 31, U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson of Marietta, R-6th, had $963,978 in cash. In the first quarter of this year, Johnson raised $183,905 and spent $65,995.
Ryan announced April 4 that he was running for president. He filed a statement of candidacy April 11 with the FEC.
For the complete story, read Wednesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.