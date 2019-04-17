Ryan, Johnson file finance reports

YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, who is running for president and re-election to the House next year, has only $67,192 in his congressional campaign fund.

What he’s raised for his presidential bid is not being disclosed by that campaign and won’t be for a few more months.

Ryan, of Howland, D-13th, also reported raising $73,939 and spending $124,941 for his House campaign during the first three months of the year, according to his latest filing with the Federal Election Commission.

In comparison to the $67,192 in Ryan’s congressional fund as of March 31, U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson of Marietta, R-6th, had $963,978 in cash. In the first quarter of this year, Johnson raised $183,905 and spent $65,995.

Ryan announced April 4 that he was running for president. He filed a statement of candidacy April 11 with the FEC.

