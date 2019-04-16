One man wounded in South Side shooting


April 16, 2019 at 4:53p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police and paramedics are on the scene of a shooting at 208 E. LaClede Ave.

A man in the home is being transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Mineral Ridge


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$379900


Columbiana


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$515000