Mahoning commissioners sitting on plate fee measure

LAKE MILTON — Mahoning County commissioners said they’re not currently considering collecting a new $5 license plate fee to generate up to $1.5 million in extra road repairs in the county, but it’s still “an option.”

Commissioners hosted their weekly meeting this evening at the Milton Township Volunteer Fire Department hall and delivered Milton trustees a ceremonial check for $97,753.50, which is Community Development Block Grant money that the township will use for road repairs.

One attendee asked what commissioners planned to do about the fee proposal, which received mostly positive feedback during a series of public hearings late last year but has been tabled since.

Commissioner Carol Rimedio-Righetti said the board is awaiting the release of local government funds clawed back to the state in recent years before deciding on levying an additional tax on residents.

