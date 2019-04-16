Director of the the Geauga Trumbull Solid Waste District to retire

Greg Kovalchick, director of the the Geauga Trumbull Solid Waste District, has informed Trumbull County officials he will retire April 30.

Kovalchick went on sick leave at the end of March and informed the district's board of directors recently he would remain on leave until at least May 1. He had earlier planned to retire at the end of August.

The district carried out an investigation into allegations about Kovalchick sparked by two female employees and limited Kovalchick's contact with the district's employees.

At the end of Wednesday's Trumbull County commissioners meeting, Commissioners Dan Polivka and Frank Fuda agreed that they would like to see the investigative report released to the public.

Polivka, who is chairman of the district, said the final decision would have to be made by the full board at the next meeting.

The district carries out recycling and waste-management programs from its facilities on Enterprise Drive.