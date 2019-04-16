Ryan makes campaign stop in Fla.

FORT MYERS, FLA. — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan brought his newly minted effort to get the Democratic Party’s nomination for president of the United States to the west coast of Florida over the weekend.

“I think [President] Trump spoke to fear, anger and insecurity,” Ryan, of Howland, D-13th, said about the 2016 election outcome during a fundraising visit to Southwest Florida. “But he has zero plans to fix it.”

Ryan, who has served in Congress for 16 years, is the first of a crowded field of contenders to swing through southwestern Florida. There are more than 20 who have announced or are possible Democratic competitors.

