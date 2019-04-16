Reward offered for info on weekend Girard fire

GIRARD — The fire department is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information about a fire at 27 E. Liberty St. on Saturday night, which investigators suspect was arson.

The reward “may be granted at the discretion of the Ohio Blue Ribbon Arson Committee, payable from its Reward Fund to person(s) furnishing information leading to the identification of person(s) responsible for this fire.”

Anyone with information in asked to call the department at 330-545-0318.