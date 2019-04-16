Over 3,000 power outages remain in Mahoning Country
By The Vindicator Staff
Thousands are still without power this morning after Sunday night’s severe weather.
In Mahoning County, 3,103 FirstEnergy customers are experiencing outages, as of 10:30 a.m. The areas most affected are Youngstown, Boardman and Poland.
In Trumbull County, less than five customers are without power.
