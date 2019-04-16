Over 3,000 power outages remain in Mahoning Country


April 15, 2019 at 11:24a.m.

By The Vindicator Staff

Thousands are still without power this morning after Sunday night’s severe weather.

In Mahoning County, 3,103 FirstEnergy customers are experiencing outages, as of 10:30 a.m. The areas most affected are Youngstown, Boardman and Poland.

In Trumbull County, less than five customers are without power.

