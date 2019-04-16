Last Chevrolet Cruze on the auction block next month

POLAND — Ed Muransky revealed he bought the last Chevrolet Cruze that was produced at the General Motors Lords-town Assembly Complex and will auction it off to benefit the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley.

Muransky, owner of the The Surgical Hospital at Southwoods, detailed plans for the car during a news conference today at The Lake Club on Paulin Road.

The vehicle will be auctioned, and the proceeds donated to the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley to benefit families and children, he said.

The opening bid for the Cruze is $5,000, and each subsequent bid must be at least $2,500 more than the previous.

Bidding will close at 9 p.m. May 10, and the winner will be announced that evening during the United Way’s Centennial Champions Gala at The Lake Club.

