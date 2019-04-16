Feds arrest Campbell man in drug case

YOUNGSTOWN — A federal bill of information has been filed against a Campbell man accusing him of selling drugs.

An affidavit said federal agents Thursday with the help of Campbell police searched the Princess Street apartment of Andre Little, no age given, and found suspected crystal methamphetamine, suspected fentanyl, a substance used to dilute narcotics and a digital scale.

The warrant was served after investigators observed Little selling fentanyl twice in an unnamed public place in Youngstown, according to the affidavit. Little was ordered held without bail Friday.