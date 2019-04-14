Tornado watch in Valley until 9 p.m.
CLEVELAND
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for much of eastern Ohio, including Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties. The watch will remain in effect until 9 tonight. A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for destructive winds. A tornado warning, on the other hand, means a tornado has been sighted.
