Rallies, marches highlight citywide effort to help combat crime
YOUNGSTOWN — An effective tool for combating drug activity and other types of criminal behavior that damage the fabric and quality-of-life concerns in a given neighborhood is convincing residents that they have a vested interest and a powerful stake in that neighborhood.
That was a core theme that coursed through a two-hour rally and march called “Youngstown: A Crime Free Zone” on this afternoon at Taft Elementary School, 730 Avondale Ave., on the South Side.
Three other rallies were at Harding and McGuffey elementary schools as well as at East High School.
For the complete story, read Sunday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.