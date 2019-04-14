Mosquito Creek Lake is 75 years old

BAZETTA — One of the most significant geographic landmarks in the Mahoning Valley came into being 75 years ago when the Army Corps of Engineers built a dam in 90 days that turned Mosquito Creek into Mosquito Creek Lake.

That “engineering marvel,” which created a great recreational, health and safety asset, will be celebrated with tours, tree-planting and a time-capsule dedication June 15, said Bill Spring, Mosquito Lake resource manager with the Army Corps, which owns the lake and adjacent lands.

The dam’s construction took place in late 1943 and early 1944. It began to hold back the creek’s waters until it reached normal summer height of 900.73 feet above mean sea level sometime in April 1944. It is Ohio’s second-largest inland lake.

